Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Big three-point game in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Stamkos scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Anaheim.

Stammer finished the season with 42 goals and 24 assists. He was especially effective on Thursday nights, with 14 of his snipes coming on that day of the week. Stamkos' 42 goals were his best total since 2021-22 in Tampa Bay. That's when he finished with his one and only triple-digit point total (106). At 36, Stamkos will eventually go through an age-related decline, but so far, his sniping hasn't failed him. The Preds failed to reach the postseason, so Stammer will get plenty of rest this summer to be ready for 2026-27.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
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