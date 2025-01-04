Fantasy Hockey
Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Delivers assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Stamkos logged an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Stamkos made a generous move, setting up Ryan O'Reilly for an empty-netter to complete a hat trick at 18:33 of the third period. The 34-year-old Stamkos is in a groove with five goals and seven helpers over his last 12 outings, getting on the scoresheet in 10 of those games. The veteran forward is up to 12 goals, 13 assists, 87 shots on net, 33 hits, 24 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 40 appearances.

