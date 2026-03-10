Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Stamkos had gone four games without a goal, though he picked up four assists (three on the power play) in that span. The 36-year-old put up a goal late in the third period to help seal the deal Tuesday. Stamkos now has 31 goals, 51 points, 155 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 64 appearances this season in a top-six role.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Stamkos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Stamkos See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
33 days ago