Steven Stamkos News: Deposits empty-netter
Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Stamkos had gone four games without a goal, though he picked up four assists (three on the power play) in that span. The 36-year-old put up a goal late in the third period to help seal the deal Tuesday. Stamkos now has 31 goals, 51 points, 155 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 64 appearances this season in a top-six role.
