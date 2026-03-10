Steven Stamkos News: Deposits empty-netter

Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Stamkos had gone four games without a goal, though he picked up four assists (three on the power play) in that span. The 36-year-old put up a goal late in the third period to help seal the deal Tuesday. Stamkos now has 31 goals, 51 points, 155 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 64 appearances this season in a top-six role.