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Steven Stamkos News: Eighth time to 40 goals in career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 2-1 win over Minnesota.

The goal was his 40th of the season (63 points). It's the eighth time in his 18 NHL seasons that Stamkos has scored 40 regular-season goals. He is third on the all-time active goal scorer's list (622), and he's the fourth active NHLer to score 40 or more goals with two franchises. The others? Alex DeBrincat (Chicago and Detroit), Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay) and Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary and Florida).

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
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