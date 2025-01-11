Steven Stamkos News: Expects to play

Stamkos (undisclosed) expects to play in Saturday's matchup against Washington, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Stamkos participated in Saturday's morning skate after skipping Thursday's session for maintenance. Coach Andrew Brunette called Stamkos a game-time decision for Saturday's contest but added that the 34-year-old forward appeared on track to play, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site. Stamkos left Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg as a precaution. He has accounted for 12 goals, 25 points, 88 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 34 hits in 41 games this season. Nashville recalled Kieffer Bellows from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday for additional insurance.