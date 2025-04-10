Steven Stamkos News: Lends power-play assist

Stamkos notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Stamkos helped out on Filip Forsberg's tally at 1:19 of the third period. Over the last four games, Stamkos has four goals and three assists. The 35-year-old forward has had a few bursts of offense, but he's only managed to put up two point streaks of at least five contests. He's at 27 goals, 25 assists, 21 power-play points, 169 shots on net, 65 hits, 45 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-33 rating over 79 outings in his first year with the Predators.