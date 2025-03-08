Steven Stamkos News: Nets 14th career hat trick

Stamkos scored all three goals in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Stamkos also had a tally overturned for being touched with a high stick. He bounced back from that and completed the 14th hat trick of his career -- and his first with Nashville -- with his goal 2:39 into overtime. The 35-year-old has looked like a player in decline for much of the campaign, including his recent 13-game point drought from Jan. 25 to March 2, but he's come alive lately with four goals and four assists over his last three outings. For the season, Stamkos is at 21 goals, 20 assists, 139 shots on net, 52 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 63 appearances.