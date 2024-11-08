Fantasy Hockey
Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 9:28am

Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Stamkos endured a rough start to the season with just one goal in his first eight games, but he's turning things around of late. Aside from cracking the scoresheet in four of his last six appearances, the 34-year-old has found the back of the net three times over his last four. He's still producing at a subpar rate for someone of his stature, though, notching just seven points in 14 contests.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
