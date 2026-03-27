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Steven Stamkos News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Stamkos scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Stamkos extended his goalscoring streak to four games with a backhander at the 13:00 mark of the second period, and that gave him 36 goals on the year. The veteran winger is closing out the season on a strong note after enduring a cold stretch since the Olympic break. Even with that slump, Stamkos continues to find ways to make an impact and is up to 12 points (six goals, six helpers), 18 PIM, 28 shots, 13 hits and seven blocked shots despite a minus-5 rating in 13 games since the beginning of March.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
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