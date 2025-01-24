Steven Stamkos News: Pots power-play tally

Stamkos scored a power-play goal on four shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Stamkos has earned five goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The Predators have scored 27 goals in that span, which has helped the whole team shake an early-season malaise on offense. The 34-year-old forward is up to 17 goals, 32 points (14 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 47 appearances.