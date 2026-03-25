Steven Stamkos News: Pots PP goal Tuesday

Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Stamkos found the back of the net at the 12:38 mark of the second period, and his 35th goal of the season gave the Predators a commanding 6-1 lead. Stamkos has scored in three straight games, representing his longest goalscoring streak since he did it in three games in a row between Jan. 11 and Jan. 16. Stamkos is up to seven goals and 13 points in 14 contests since the Olympic break.