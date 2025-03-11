Steven Stamkos News: Puts away power-play goal

Stamkos scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Stamkos put the Predators up 2-0 in the second period, but he was also on the ice for both of the Sharks' goals in a 14-second span in the third. On the bright side, the 35-year-old stayed hot on offense with his fifth goal and ninth point during his current four-game streak. For the season, he's at 22 goals, 20 helpers, 16 power-play points, 140 shots on net and a minus-21 rating across 64 appearances in what's been one of his most challenging healthy seasons.