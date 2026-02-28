Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Reaches 30-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Stamkos scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Stamkos has five goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 36-year-old has netted 24 of his goals since the start of December, reversing what looked to be a second straight down season at the start of the campaign. Stamkos is back to the 30-goal mark for the 10th time in his 18 NHL seasons, and he's added 16 assists,, 148 shots on net, 68 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 59 appearances.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Stamkos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Stamkos See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
23 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
26 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago