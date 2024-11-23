Steven Stamkos News: Records power-play goal Saturday

Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Stamkos found the back of the net in the early stages of the third period, giving Nashville an advantage they'd never relinquish. This was Stamkos's seventh goal of the season, and while the 34-year-old center has scored three goals in his last three appearances, his numbers continue to be subpar compared to what he did with the Lightning in recent years. Stamkos only has seven goals and 11 points in 21 contests so far.