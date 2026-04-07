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Steven Stamkos News: Scores 39th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 11:33am

Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Stamkos found the back of the net with a slap shot at the 4:29 mark of the second period, and the veteran is ending the season on a sizzling streak since this was his third straight game with a goal. Furthermore, he's up to eight goals and nine points over his last nine appearances. Stamkos is now just one goal away from registering the eighth 40-goal regular season of his career, and his first since the 2023-24 campaign.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
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