Steven Stamkos News: Scores again Sunday

Stamkos scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The Predators have scored just twice over the last two games, and Stamkos has potted both goals. The 35-year-old is up to 25 tallies, 47 points, 166 shots on net, 64 hits, 44 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-30 rating over 77 appearances. This is his lowest-scoring season in a campaign in which he's played at least 50 games since he had 46 points over 79 contests as a rookie in 2008-09, though he's had some worse years due to injuries or abbreviated seasons.