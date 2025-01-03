Fantasy Hockey
Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Scores in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Stamkos scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Stamkos continued his warm stretch -- he has five goals and six assists over his last 11 outings. His goal Friday stood as the game-winner, his third such goal of the campaign. The 34-year-old is at 12 goals, 24 points, 87 shots on net, 33 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 39 contests overall. Stamkos figures to remain productive in a top-line role.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
