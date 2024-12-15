Steven Stamkos News: Scores in Saturday's loss
Stamkos scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Stamkos has a goal and two assists over the last three games. The 34-year-old has returned to center, playing on the top line even with Ryan O'Reilly back from a lower-body injury. Stamkos is up to eight goals, 16 points, 73 shots on net, 27 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 31 appearances. He's too good to slip out of the top six, but Stamkos is on pace for one of the roughest healthy seasons of his career.
