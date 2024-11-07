Steven Stamkos News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Stamkos scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Stamkos was moved up to the top line for Wednesday's game, swapping places with Gustav Nyquist. With three points over three games in November, Stamkos is starting to find more consistent offense. The 34-year-old is at six points (four on the power play), 35 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-10 rating through 13 outings this season.