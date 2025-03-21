Fantasy Hockey
Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Scores power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Stamkos has been putting up solid numbers in recent weeks and has found the back of the net six times, while also adding five assists, across his 10 appearances in March. The 35-year-old veteran is having a down season for his standards, though, and unless something extraordinary happens, this will be the first season since 2020-21 in which he doesn't reach the 40-goal plateau. Through 68 contests, he's up to 23 goals and 44 total points.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
