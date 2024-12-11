Steven Stamkos News: Supplies assist in loss
Stamkos notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Stamkos set up the first of Jonathan Marchessault's two goals in the game. During Stamkos' eight-game goal drought, he has mustered just three assists and 13 shots on net. The 34-year-old forward has 14 points, 68 shots, 26 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 29 appearances. He'll likely continue to center the top line until Ryan O'Reilly (lower body) is ready to return.
