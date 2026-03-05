Steven Stamkos News: Supplies two helpers in win

Stamkos logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Stamkos played in the Predators' last game before the trade deadline despite rumors swirling around his future with the team. He's done well lately with five goals and six assists over his last nine outings. The 36-year-old is up to 49 points (17 on the power play), 151 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-18 rating through 62 appearances this season, four points shy of matching his 82-game total from a year ago.