Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Tallies again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Stamkos scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Stamkos has racked up four goals and an assist over his last three games. The 34-year-old's tally Saturday ended up being the game-winner. He's played at a point-per-game pace over his last 15 outings, earning nine goals and six helpers in that span. Overall, he has 30 points, 94 shots on net, 36 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
