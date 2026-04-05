Steven Stamkos News: Tallies on power play again
Stamkos scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Stamkos' scoring surge continues -- he has seven goals over his last eight games. The 36-year-old forward is up to 38 tallies and 60 points through 76 contests this season, including 12 goals and 11 helpers with the man advantage. Stamkos has added 184 shots on net, 85 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-18 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes.
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