Steven Stamkos headshot

Steven Stamkos News: Tallies on power play again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Stamkos scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Stamkos' scoring surge continues -- he has seven goals over his last eight games. The 36-year-old forward is up to 38 tallies and 60 points through 76 contests this season, including 12 goals and 11 helpers with the man advantage. Stamkos has added 184 shots on net, 85 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-18 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Stamkos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Stamkos See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago