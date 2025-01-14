Steven Stamkos News: Three-point performance in win

Stamkos scored twice, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Stamkos and Filip Forsberg set each other up for first-period goals. In the second, Stamkos doubled down to put the Predators up 4-0, and that goal stood as the game-winner after Vegas' comeback effort fell short. This was the 34-year-old's first multi-point effort since Dec. 27 versus the Blues. He's up to 14 goals, 14 assists, 91 shots on net, 34 hits, 25 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 43 appearances.