Steven Stamkos News: Three points against Vegas
Stamkos scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The 36-year-old delivered his best performance since the Olympic break, producing his first three-point effort since Feb. 4 and his first multi-goal game since Feb. 2. The GWG was also Stamkos' 10th of the season, the first time he's reached double digits in that category since 2021-22. Stamkos is up to 33 goals and 55 points through 69 games on the season, and he may need to stay hot if the Predators are going to hang onto a playoff spot -- they currently sit in the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
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