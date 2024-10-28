Steven Stamkos News: Two apples can't keep Bolts away

Stamkos picked up two assists Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

It was Stammer's first trip back to face the team that drafted him, and it was an emotional one. During a break in the action, the Lightning played a tribute video and fans and the entire Bolts' team and staff stood and applauded a visibly emotional Stamkos. He's had a slow start to 2024-25 -- the assists were his first of the season, and he only has three points in nine games. Stick with him -- he'll deliver soon enough. Transitioning to a new team is never easy.