Stian Solberg News: Tallies twice in AHL win
Solberg scored two goals in AHL San Diego's 5-4 win over Rockford on Saturday.
Solberg has picked up the pace with four goals and an assist over his last six outings. For the season, he's at a modest eight goals, 14 points, 72 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 47 appearances. The 20-year-old defenseman is still finding his way in the AHL, but his long-term future in fantasy isn't likely to be significant, as it's his physical play that makes him a promising prospect.
