Stuart Skinner Injury: Improving from injury
Skinner (eye) said Tuesday that he feels good and his vision has improved, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Skinner was struck near his eye by a puck while sitting on the bench during Saturday's game against Florida, per DK Pittsburgh Sports. Skinner's status for Thursday's game in New Jersey has yet to be determined, but if he's unavailable, Arturs Silovs will more than likely get the start, while Sergei Murashov would be the backup in that scenario.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Adding Upside for Championship Run8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More