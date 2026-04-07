Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner Injury: Improving from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Skinner (eye) said Tuesday that he feels good and his vision has improved, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Skinner was struck near his eye by a puck while sitting on the bench during Saturday's game against Florida, per DK Pittsburgh Sports. Skinner's status for Thursday's game in New Jersey has yet to be determined, but if he's unavailable, Arturs Silovs will more than likely get the start, while Sergei Murashov would be the backup in that scenario.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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