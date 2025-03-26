Stuart Skinner Injury: Not expected to travel

Skinner (head) won't travel with the Oilers for their road game Thursday in Seattle, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner got clipped in the head by Mikko Rantanen in the third period of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars. While he was able to avoid a previous injury last Thursday, it doesn't look like Skinner will be so lucky this time around. Look for Calvin Pickard to start Thursday in Seattle, while Collin Delia or Olivier Rodrigue would be candidates for an emergency call-up to fill the backup role during Skinner's absence. Skinner allowed four goals on 21 shots and took the loss in Wednesday's contest.