Stuart Skinner Injury: Unavailable Sunday
Skinner (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Florida.
With Skinner unavailable for at least one game, Arturs Silovs will start again after the latter made 19 saves in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Panthers. Pittsburgh recalled Taylor Gauthier from ECHL Wheeling on Sunday to serve as Silovs' backup.
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