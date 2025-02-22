Stuart Skinner News: Allows five in loss

Skinner made 26 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

Philly's second line of Owen Tippett, Matvei Michkov and Sean Couturier were Skinner's kryponite Saturday -- they tallied eight points (four goals, four assists), and each was plus-5. Skinner was hoping the break would give him a reset after struggling through a 2-3-1 stretch in his last seven starts. He should benefit once his team gets their collective groove back after two weeks off for the 4 Nations Face-Off.