Stuart Skinner News: Allows three goals Thursday

Skinner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Skinner didn't look good in this game against a Devils team that was shorthanded due to the absence of key elements such as Dougie Hamilton (lower body) and Jack Hughes (shoulder). Still, the struggles are becoming a worrisome trend for the 26-year-old goaltender. He's gone 2-5-0 with a 3.77 GAA and an .868 save percentage over his last nine outings, but perhaps the most worrying aspect of that stretch is he's posted a save percentage of .900 or higher just once over that nine-game stretch.