Stuart Skinner News: Another subpar showing

Skinner allowed four goals on 25 shots faced in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes. The fifth goal he allowed was an empty-netter.

Skinner has been slumping badly in recent weeks. He has dropped seven of his last eight starts since the beginning of February while operating in a timeshare with Arturs Silovs, and he's allowed at least four goals in three of his last four during that stretch. With a 3.53 GAA and an .876 save percentage over that eight-game stretch, it's hard to justify Skinner remaining as the No. 1 option between the pipes for the Penguins. Don't be afraid to look at other options to strengthen your goaltending depth ahead of the fantasy playoffs as well, as Skinner is simply not producing enough to remain in a starting role in most formats outside of the very deep leagues.