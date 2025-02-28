Stuart Skinner News: Another tough night

Skinner turned aside 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The two teams traded goals through the first two periods, but Skinner allowed two goals in less than three minutes midway through the third to decide things. The 26-year-old netminder has flopped badly since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, losing all three of his starts and coughing up 13 goals on 103 shots. Skinner remains stuck on 20 wins, and the slump has sent his save percentage on the season tumbling down to .898.