Stuart Skinner News: Avoids injury scare

Skinner (concussion) will be available if called upon against the Kraken at home Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch wouldn't confirm whether he was going to use Skinner or Calvin Pickard in goal Saturday but at least Skinner is an option. Over his last 11 outings, the 26-year-old Skinner is just 3-5-0 with a .872 save percentage while Pickard is 2-0-1 in his last three. Without Connor McDavid (lower body) or Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) versus Seattle, the Oilers will need to rely heavily on their backstop Saturday.