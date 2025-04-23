Stuart Skinner News: Awful again in Game 2

Skinner stopped 23 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Skinner made it about halfway through the third period before he was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who allowed the sixth and final goal against. With 11 goals allowed on 58 shots over two playoff contests, Skinner simply isn't getting the job done. The Oilers have yet to name a starting goalie for Friday's Game 3, but it could go either way at this point, as they can't afford to fall into a 3-0 hole in the series with how leaky they've been at the back.