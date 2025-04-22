Stuart Skinner News: Beaten six times in series opener

Skinner stopped 24 of 30 shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Skinner had been fantastic against the Kings in the regular season, going 1-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and a .932 save percentage, but that wasn't the case in this series opener. The 26-year-old netminder posted a .896 save percentage in 51 regular-season appearances, representing the lowest mark of his three full years in the league, and there's no question he'll need to bounce back in the upcoming games of the series to avoid putting all the pressure on the offense.