Stuart Skinner News: Better in black and gold
Skinner made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday.
Skinner was strong, aside from the two goals he allowed in a 50 second span in the first period. Skinner went into the break with a 4-0-1 record, but he's 0-1-1 in two games since the return. Skinner has been a better netminder in Boston's system than he was in Edmonton's run-and-gun.
