Stuart Skinner News: Between pipes against Canes
Skinner will tend the twine on the road versus Carolina on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Skinner and fellow backstop Arturs Silovs have been splitting the workload for much of the season, a trend fantasy managers can expect will likely continue down the stretch. The 27-year-old Skinner is currently mired in a four-game losing streak, having gone 0-1-3 with a 2.90 GAA over that stretch. He'll face an uphill battle trying to secure his 20th win of the year with both Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers5 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More