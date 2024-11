Skinner will defend the home net against the Rangers on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner had a tough outing Thursday as he gave up five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota. The loss dropped Skinner's record to 6-6-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .876 save percentage. Skinner is in tough as the Rangers are 12-5-1 and average 3.50 goals per game.