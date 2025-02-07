Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Between pipes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Skinner will defend the home net versus Colorado on Friday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner is coming off a 20-save performance Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win versus St. Louis. Skinner is 20-12-4 with two shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 36 starts this season. The Avalanche will be a tired team after defeating the Flames 4-2 on Thursday in Calgary. Colorado is generating 3.21 goals per game, ninth in the NHL this season.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now