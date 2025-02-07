Stuart Skinner News: Between pipes Friday

Skinner will defend the home net versus Colorado on Friday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner is coming off a 20-save performance Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win versus St. Louis. Skinner is 20-12-4 with two shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 36 starts this season. The Avalanche will be a tired team after defeating the Flames 4-2 on Thursday in Calgary. Colorado is generating 3.21 goals per game, ninth in the NHL this season.