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Stuart Skinner News: Between pipes Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Skinner will protect the home net against Carolina on Sunday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Skinner will get the second half of the Penguins' back-to-back after Arturs Silovs played in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Winnipeg. The 27-year-old Skinner has gone 1-1-4 while allowing 20 goals on 186 shots in six games since returning from the Olympic break. Carolina sits fourth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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