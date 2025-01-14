Stuart Skinner News: Blanks Kings on Monday

Skinner turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Monday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

A brilliant goaltending duel was settled by a Connor McDavid tally late in the second period, giving Skinner his second shutout of the season -- and second in his last three starts. The 26-year-old netminder has just one regulation loss in his last eight outings, going 6-1-1 with a stellar 1.89 GAA and .930 save percentage.