Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Busy in shootout loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Skinner turned aside 39 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Carolina.

The Penguins needed two late goals in the third period just to force OT as they got out-shot 43-28 on the night, but their luck ran out in the shootout. Skinner is winless over his last five starts, going 0-1-4 with a 3.08 GAA and .881 save percentage as he remains stuck on 19 wins for the season.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
