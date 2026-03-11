Stuart Skinner News: Busy in shootout loss Tuesday
Skinner turned aside 39 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Carolina.
The Penguins needed two late goals in the third period just to force OT as they got out-shot 43-28 on the night, but their luck ran out in the shootout. Skinner is winless over his last five starts, going 0-1-4 with a 3.08 GAA and .881 save percentage as he remains stuck on 19 wins for the season.
