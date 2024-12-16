Stuart Skinner News: Defending crease Monday

Skinner will protect the home net against Florida on Monday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has won five of his last six outings and has stopped 88 of 94 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has posted a record of 11-7-2 with a 2.82 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Florida ranks sixth in the league with 3.42 goals per game in 2024-25, but the team hasn't scored in two straight contests going into Monday's matchup.