Stuart Skinner News: Downed in OT

Skinner made 38 saves in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Neither team was able to build more than a one-goal lead during regulation, and Sean Walker finally ended the see-saw affair with 29 seconds left in OT by blasting a one-timer past Skinner. The six goals allowed were a season high for the 27-year-old netminder, but he's given up at least four in four of his last eight starts while working in a strict tandem with Arturs Silovs, going 2-1-5 over that stretch with a shaky 3.63 GAA and .869 save percentage