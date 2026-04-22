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Stuart Skinner News: Exits ice first Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Skinner was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 road clash with the Flyers, Dan Potash of Sportsnet Pittsburgh reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Skinner has suffered three defeats in his last four contests, posting a 3.05 GAA and .878 save percentage along the way. If the 27-year-old Skinner can't pull out a victory in Game 3, it's possible head coach Dan Muse considers changing things up in the crease and giving the nod to Arturs Silovs in Game 4.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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