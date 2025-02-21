Stuart Skinner News: Expected starter for Saturday
Skinner is expected to start on the road in Philadelphia on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Friday.
Skinner has a 20-12-4 record, 2.74 GAA and .900 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2024-25. He was going through a rough patch before the 4 Nations break, allowing nine goals on 62 shots (.855 save percentage) across his past three outings. The Flyers rank 24th in goals per game with 2.79.
