Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Expected starter for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Skinner is expected to start on the road in Philadelphia on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Friday.

Skinner has a 20-12-4 record, 2.74 GAA and .900 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2024-25. He was going through a rough patch before the 4 Nations break, allowing nine goals on 62 shots (.855 save percentage) across his past three outings. The Flyers rank 24th in goals per game with 2.79.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
