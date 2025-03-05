Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Expected starter for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Skinner is slated to start at home against Montreal on Thursday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton on Wednesday.

Skinner is still searching for his first win since Feb. 4. He's 0-3-0 with a 4.55 GAA and an .863 save percentage over his past five outings. Montreal will enter Thursday's clash riding a five-game winning streak, so the Canadiens won't be the easiest of adversaries for Skinner.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
